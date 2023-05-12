Fijian trio to start against leaders Chiefs

Three Fijian players have been named in the Queensland Reds starting team to face leaders, the Chiefs in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific tonight.

Head coach Brad Thorn has made seven changes to his starting side, with Former Fijian Under-20 captain Seru Uru returning to the starting side at number-eight.

Uru will start in the back row, with Harry Wilson rested on the bench after starting in every match so far this season.

Fijian prop Peni Ravai also starts after featuring on the reserve bench last week.

Fijian flyer Filipo Daugunu will start at outside centre for the first time, with both Taj Annan (concussion) and Josh Flook (cork) unavailable.

The Reds face the Chiefs at 7.05pm at Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth.

Reds: George Blake, Richie Asiata, Peni Ravai, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott (c), Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Reserves: Matt Faessler, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Tom Lynagh, Paddy James.