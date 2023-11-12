Sunday, November 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana books spot in Paris Olympics

Fijiana has booked its spot in next year’s Paris Olympics after thrashing Papua New Guinea 54-0 in the qualifier final at the Oceania Sevens in Brisbane today.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side made its intent very clear from the opening day and posted big wins over the three days of competition to seal their spot in the Olympics.

Alowesi Nakoci’s brace and a brilliant try from Ana Naimasi saw Fijiana grab a 21-0 at the break as Lavena Cavuru successfully converted.

Nippy Reapi Uluinasau dotted down twice in the second half while Ilisapeci Delaiwai, Maria Rokotuisiga and Raijieli Daveua scored further tries to seal the deal for the sublime and determined Fijians.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

ADB boss arrives to bolster relatio...

The President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masatsuga Asakaw...
News

Rabuka honors veterans on Remembran...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined veterans, military representa...
Rugby

NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s final

New Zealand came from behind to beat Fiji 24-17 and claim the inter...
Rugby

Fijiana cruses into Olympic qualifi...

Fijiana has booked its spot in the final of the Olympic qualifier a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

ADB boss arrives to bolster rela...

News
The Presid...

Rabuka honors veterans on Rememb...

News
Prime Mini...

NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s fina...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Fijiana cruses into Olympic qual...

Rugby
Fijiana ha...

TDO2F to intensify into tropical...

News
Tropical d...

Diyalowai leads Fiji Kulas’...

Football
Labasa str...

Popular News

Fijiana cruses into Olympic qual...

Rugby
Fijiana ha...

NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s fina...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Fijian Drua announces developmen...

Super Rugby
Swire Ship...

Rabuka honors veterans on Rememb...

News
Prime Mini...

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confi...

News
The Shree ...

Rabuka arrives in Cooks for PIFL...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

ADB boss arrives to bolster relations further