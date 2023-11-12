Fijiana books spot in Paris Olympics

Fijiana has booked its spot in next year’s Paris Olympics after thrashing Papua New Guinea 54-0 in the qualifier final at the Oceania Sevens in Brisbane today.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side made its intent very clear from the opening day and posted big wins over the three days of competition to seal their spot in the Olympics.

Alowesi Nakoci’s brace and a brilliant try from Ana Naimasi saw Fijiana grab a 21-0 at the break as Lavena Cavuru successfully converted.

Nippy Reapi Uluinasau dotted down twice in the second half while Ilisapeci Delaiwai, Maria Rokotuisiga and Raijieli Daveua scored further tries to seal the deal for the sublime and determined Fijians.