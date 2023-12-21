Fiji’s own graduates from US Military Academy

Second Lieutenant (2LT) Taylor Delai made history today by becoming Fiji’s first ever graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The last four years, 2LT Delai had confronted significant challenges directly; however, with determination, persistence, and unwavering determination, he rose above these difficulties to achieve his success rightfully.

His journey stands as a bright illustration of resilience and commitment.

But that’s not all—2LT Delai isn’t just an academic achiever.

He’s also a force on the rugby field, displaying his passion and skill in a sport close to the heart of Fiji.

His involvement in rugby mirrors his approach to life—unrelenting, focused, and committed to pushing boundaries.

The young lad is the son of Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, which has underscored the significance of this moment for Fiji as a whole.

2LT Delai’s story isn’t just about academic accomplishment; it’s a narrative of breaking barriers, blazing trails, and setting new benchmarks.

His journey doesn’t end here—it’s the launch pad for a future filled with promise, potential, and boundless opportunities.