First phase of the ‘Back To School Assistance’ paid out

The Ministry of Finance has paid out over $40 million as part of its ‘$200 Back to School Assistance’ program, to assist over 200,000 students, in the 2024 School Year.

In a statement, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said the first round of payments is to assist students from as early as pre-schools till Year 12, prepare for the new school year.

Prof said parents and guardians can access the $200 per child payment through either MPaisa or MyCash accounts.

He said for those in the maritime areas, can collect theirs from the nearest Post Office, by showing their child’s student ID for proof.

The Ministry of Finance has indicated that the second round of payment will include around 8,200 applications which are currently on hold, for students yet to be enrolled in Year 13 as they await their Year 12 exam results.

He says this payment will be released once the exam results are out and students enrolled into Year 13.

Prof Prasad said this assistance is part of the Government’s initiative to assist parents and guardians in purchasing the required necessities for their children before the school starts later this month.