Monday, October 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flamboyant Fijians go down fighting

The Flying Fijians went down fighting 30-24 to England in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash in France this morning.

The Fijians made a remarkable comeback in the second half and drew the match level at 24-24 after trailing to the English 24-10 earlier on.

Discipline was Fiji’s biggest enemy today as they gave away many penalties and this allowed Owen Farrell to take advantage with five successive kicks.

Farrell kicked the first points of the match in the 10th minute before Manu Tuilagi crashed over for the first try.

Frank Lomani missed a penalty for Fiji in the 17th minute but made amends with his second attempt of the day two minutes later.

England replied with their second try in the 21st minute as centre Joe Merchant powered his way to the line.

Fiji was dealt with a double blow as winger Vinaya Habosi was sin-binned for a high tackle while prop Luke Tagi picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Mesake Doge.

Some good carries and good play by the Fijian forward pack saw Number 8 Viliame Mata find his way through and Lomani successfully converted.

Fiji gave away two penalties in the last 10 minutes of the first half and Farrell successfully converted to give England a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Farrell kicked his fourth penalty early in the second half before the flamboyant Fijians staged a strong comeback and scored two successive tries through replacement Peni Ravai and fly-half Vilimoni Botitu with winger Semi Radradra heavily involved in the setting up of both scores.

The English used smart tactics and managed to surge ahead with a Farrell drop kick and he later kicked a penalty to put them ahead by 6 points.

Fiji did not give up and searched for a converted try to win the clash.

They pushed hard and had good possession in the last phases of play which saw the match being pushed a little more than two minutes beyond normal time but England somehow managed to force the opponents to make a mistake and kicked the ball out to book their place in the semifinals and end Fiji’s campaign.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Critics were our biggest motivation...

Victorious Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan revealed that criticism fro...
2023 IDC

Lack of concentration, fatigue resu...

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad admitted that lack of concentration a...
Football

Ba wins 25th Inter District Champio...

Ba claimed its 25th Inter District Championship (IDC) title at the ...
News

Cashier dies in Nadi head-on collis...

A 27-year-old female cashier of Votualevu is the latest fatality on...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Critics were our biggest motivat...

Football
Victorious...

Lack of concentration, fatigue r...

2023 IDC
Lautoka co...

Ba wins 25th Inter District Cham...

Football
Ba claimed...

Cashier dies in Nadi head-on col...

News
A 27-year-...

History favours Ba in IDC final

Football
History fa...

Who will pay for Charter flight,...

News
Fiji Labou...

Popular News

WR confirms Fiji vs England matc...

Rugby
World Rugb...

Change in game structure helps N...

2023 IDC
Nadi coach...

FRCS increases financial limit t...

News
The Fiji R...

Nadi ready to defend Skipper Cup...

Skipper Cup
Defending ...

Critics were our biggest motivat...

Football
Victorious...

Draw in opening clash disappoint...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 IDC Final: Ba celebration