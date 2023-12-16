Flying Fijians donate $80K to WOWs Kids

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians proudly handed over a donation of over $80,000 to WOWs Kids Fiji this week.

This charitable contribution stems from the success of the team’s Cardio Challenge held during the recent Rugby World Cup period.

The presentation took place in the presence of Fiji Rugby interim trustee Jenny Seeto, Flying Fijians Manager Bill Gadolo, representatives from sponsor partners, and the major sponsor, FIJI Water.

The FIJI Water Foundation matched every dollar that was donated for the Cardio Challenge.

Team Manager Bill Gadolo said, “We are honored to be working towards a great cause and helping kids living with cancer. The team did not back down from the challenge, and we extend special thanks to our sponsors for joining forces with us.”

WOWs Fiji co-Founder Taholo Kami acknowledged the contribution and said this is one of the largest sums that have been donated to WOWS Kids, and they are forever grateful to the Fiji Rugby Union for this tremendous support.