Flying Fijians will do wonders: Ratuniyarawa

Out-going lock forward Api Ratuniyarawa is backing the Flying Fijians to do wonders at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The veteran second rower believes this year’s squad is different.

“This team is in a good space and hands and will do wonders in this World Cup,” Ratuniyarawa aired on his social media platforms.

It is the first time the 37-year-old Navisabasaba warrior made any comments since news of his signing with Top 14 club Bayonne in France was announced.

“It had been one of the best training camps to be involved in with level of physical fitness, mental and spiritual level being up to required international standards.

“Also, really thankful to the coaches, the senior players and the squad for their understanding and support in my decision.”

Ratuniyarawa joins Bayonne as a Rugby World Cup medical joker after his London Irish club was ejected due to financial instability.