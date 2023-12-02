Saturday, December 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FNPF records $100.3m in net contribution

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF)  has announced a remarkable financial turnaround in its 2023 Annual Report, marking a positive net contribution of $100.3 million.

This comes on the back of facing two years of negative net contributions due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labor market.

Furthermore, the Fund continues to diversify its investment portfolio, resulting in assets exceeding $9.5 billion, demonstrating it’s commitment to optimal performance.

This is a result of strong financial and operational success, which contributed to a $521.7 million increase in member funds, reaching $7.5 billion.

Fund chief executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of the entire FNPF team and the continued support of its valued members, employers and pensioners.

“This year has been a remarkable journey, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together.”

“Our commitment to securing the financial future of our members remains unwavering, and we look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

Other key financial highlights are as follows:

  • members’ voluntary and additional contributions increased to $74.6 million, demonstrating confidence in FNPF’s overall sectoral performance.
  • the Fund’s net income increased by 19.2% to $775.8 million.
  • the declaration of the 7% interest rate for the fiscal year, with a total of $457.6 million distributed to member accounts.
  • $441 million was paid out in withdrawal assistance to 52,375 members, aligning with the Fund’s hybrid strategy of meeting both retirement and pre-retirement needs.
Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Turuva’s Panthers to face Wig...

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva's Penrith Panthers will travel to Eng...
2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Games...

Team Fiji added five more gold medals at the 17th Pacific Games whi...
Football

Krishna gives Odisha third consecut...

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna scored the lone goal in Odisha FC’s 1...
Rugby

Perfect send-off for Police skipper...

Police gave a perfect send-off to Captain James Brown on Friday by ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Turuva’s Panthers to face ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Ga...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Krishna gives Odisha third conse...

Football
Fijian won...

Perfect send-off for Police skip...

Rugby
Police gav...

First phase of TSLS application ...

News
The Tertia...

GCC delegation to visit China

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Fiji climbs to fifth spot in Gam...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Knights set to extend Saifiti’s ...

NRL
Newcastle ...

More arrested in drug raids arou...

News
More arres...

GCC delegation to visit China

News
The Minist...

1564 drug cases in past 12 month...

News
Over the p...

Body of 19-yr-old man found floa...

News
Police hav...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Turuva’s Panthers to face Wigan in Challenge