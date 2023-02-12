Team effort led to victory, says Drudru

Suva Captain Samuela Drudru says they managed to topple Rewa 2-1 and clinch their first Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion today through team effort and every member of the team played a huge role in the historic achievement.

“I thank the boys for their effort today. They played their hearts out and made sure that we win.”

“It was a great game knowing Rewa is always tough but we managed to beat them. We never won the CVC and we really wanted to win this for our team, officials and families for their endless support.”

Drudru, who also set up the first goal for Dave Radrigai said their aim was to make a positive start to the 2023 football season.

“League is coming up and we really needed this win to have a fresh start of the season. Every team will want to beat us this year because we have three titles in hand. We will take each game at a time and give our best effort.”