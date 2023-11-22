Former seasoned politician, Bune dies

Fiji’s former politician and career civil servant, Poseci Waqalevu Bune has passed away.

This was announced this morning by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his Ministerial Statement, this morning.

The Prime Minister said that the late Bune passed away in Lautoka at the Private Hospital, earlier this week.

Also expressing his condolences, the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu said that his immediate family are in their prayers and thoughts.

Bune is a former Fijian civil servant, diplomat, politician and Cabinet Minister.

He served as chair of the Public Service Commission, secretary to the Prime Minister, and as well as a Cabinet Minister in the governments of former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry and the late Laisenia Qarase, and in the interim Bainimarama Government.