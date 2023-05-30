Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Framework to guide SCC’s strategic plan

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says the Voluntary Local Review of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will serve as the foundation for a 10-year Development Plan for the Suva City Council, shaping strategies and operational plans.

Speaking at the Review Plan Workshop, Nalumisa said this partnership with the United Nations, the Economic Social Commission for Asia Pacific and the University of Melbourne and Monash Sustainable Development Institute marks a remarkable milestone as Suva becomes the first among the Pacific Island Countries to undergo the Voluntary Local Review of the SDGs implementation progress.

Nalumisa said as the capital city and hub of the Pacific, Suva holds great significance – It has been a host to numerous UN agencies, regional bodies and diplomatic missions.

He said Suva’s role as a platform for diverse interactions between people is vital to its citizens, residents and visitors.

“It is worth noting that the SCC document will align with Fiji’s 2023 Voluntary National Review Report, which will be presented at the High-Level Political Forum in July.”

“This reflects Fiji’s commitment to a ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach to the SDGs,” he said.

Nalumisa added that the meeting will provide the Ministry with pathways and platforms for meaningful consensus building and action.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
