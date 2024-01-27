Gavoka announces safe reopening of schools

Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Education, Viliame Gavoka has announced the safe reopening of all schools for the upcoming academic year.

He said divisional and district education officers have been working closely with Heads of Schools (HOS) in ensuring that school premises are safe, clean, and free of hazards when school reopens on 29 January.

Gavoka reminds parents that all school stationery including uniforms, boarding items & kits and school footwear should be ready by the weekend so all students attend the first day of the school year, Tuesday, 30 January.

“The Coalition Government’s Back to School $200 assistance would have eased the financial constraints on eligible families and this is a confirmation to our commitment in promoting SDG 4 for equal access to holistic and quality education to the children of Fiji.”

“All Heads of Schools and teachers must report to school on Monday, 29th January for the Student Free day, where they are expected to discuss the examination achievements of 2023 and strategize in mapping the best way forward to enhance teaching and learning which is the core business of the Ministry of Education.”

“The Ministry also emphasises the pivotal role that teachers play in the holistic development of every child in their care. It is critical to welcome, counsel, and prepare these students with compassion and love on the importance of education, moral values, civic responsibilities, and their career paths as we embark on another new school year.”

Gavoka reiterates that ‘We should all stand united and look forward to the upcoming academic year with renewed excitement, creativity, and togetherness.”

“With a passionate and dedicated team of educators, we will empower our students to explore their potential and become responsible global citizens committed to academic excellence, holistic development, and nurturing lifelong learners for a sustainable Fiji tomorrow.”