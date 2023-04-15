Heed water restrictions- Tuisawau

The Ministry of Public Works is reminding Fijians in the Lami – Suva corridor and the Suva Nausori corridor areas to take heed of the water restrictions recently announced.

In a statement, the Minister Responsible, Filipe Tuisawau, said the continuation of the current dry weather situation is posing a significant water supply challenge.

The Fiji Meteorological Services in a recent media statement highlighted that the rainfall station in Suva recorded 157 millimeters of rainfall in March, while its long-term average for the month is normally around 345 millimeters.

Similarly, the rainfall station in Nausori recorded 140 millimeters of rainfall during the past month, while it would normally receive around 356 millimeters during March.

“This is very alarming as the rainfall data reflect the water stress we are facing in terms of water supply production and supply – and while there was rain experienced in parts of Suva yesterday, however, this was not enough to replenish levels at the WAF water supply catchment areas.”

The Minister added that according to the weather forecasts, the decrease in rainfall is likely to continue in the coming months.