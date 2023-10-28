Saturday, October 28, 2023
Hou’s goal see Warriors secure S-League title

Photo Courtesy: Solomon Islands Football Federation

Former Rewa attacker Alvin Hou scored a second half equaliser for his Solomon Warriors to come from behind and hold Central Coast FC at 1-1 and win their eighth Telekom S-League title at National Stadium in Solomon Islands yesterday.

Coming in for the title clash, the Franco Ne’e Warriors only needed a point for a back-to-back feat, finishing with 48 points in the competition.

In a drizzling evening with a vibrant atmosphere, the match kicked off with both sides showcasing their prowess.

Central Coast FC took the lead mid-way in the first half when former Nadi striker Barrie Limoki made history as the first player to score at the stadium displaying composure from a brilliant turn to slot home from close range.

The second forty-five minutes was a do-or-die situation for the Warriors, finding their fate when Hou’s perfect finish affirmed the side to retain the title.

Both teams will meet again in the two-legged playoffs for the winner to represent the Solomon Islands at the 2024 Oceania Football Confederation Champions League next year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
