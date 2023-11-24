Inaugural Medics IDC hailed a success

The inaugural Medics Inter District Championship (IDC) which was held over the weekend at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour has been hailed a success.

Tournament organizer, Dr Neeshil Varman said the Central Medics Soccer Committee planned the event with the aim to be part of the wellness programe of Ministry of Health in the near future.

He said with support from the Head of Wellness Department, Dr Devina Nand of the Ministry of Health, they had National Mental Health Adviser, Dr Maria Cabio as the chief guest.

“This wellness programme had interests from all medical specialists from the Ministry of Health, Aspen, and the private health sector.”

“As part of the wellness programme, doctors, nurses, IT, health inspectors, and other professionals under medical field had taken their own yearly leave, accruing overtime, and worked more hours.”

“As a component of our fitness programme, this will be an annual event in our football calendar. The attendees of the event have been split into three zones: central, northern, and western. Eight teams in all have expressed interest in taking part.”

“This gathering fostered camaraderie among team members, and wellness initiatives and professionalism will be extended beyond the workplace to raise awareness of the value of discipline and teamwork.”

Eight teams: 2 from the North, 2 from Central and 3 from Western (Lautoka, Sigatoka and Nadi) participated in the tournament.

Northern Bradas Medics defeated Central Sharks Medics 2-0 in the grand final.

Tournament Results: Cup Semifinals– Central Sharks Medics 3-2 Northern Lions Medics, Northern Bradas 1-0 Lautoka Aspen Medics; Plate Semifinals– Central Tigers Medics 3 -0 Sigatoka Medics, Nadi Medics 2-0 Central Warriors; Plate Final (5th): Central Tigers Medics; 3rd/4th Winner: Lautoka Aspen Medics and 4th was Northern Lions Medics; Grand Final– Northern Bradas Medics 2-0 Central Sharks Medics.