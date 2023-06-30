Friday, June 30, 2023
Indiscipline took its toll and cost us: Rawaqa

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa said indiscipline was a let down in their 53-7 loss to England.

Rawaqa said two yellow cards and a insurmountable number of penalties laid a platform for their defeat from which they could not recover.

“As a team we are disappointed,” Rawaqa said.

“One thing that let us down was our discipline, we made so many errors.

Rawaqa added the side had to pick on their strengths and patch their weaknesses going into their last pool match of the World Rugby Under 20 World Championships.

“The thing now is that we have to stay positive.

Although the result wasn’t on our side we have to make sure that everyone stays positive and focuses on the next game.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
