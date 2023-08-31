Thursday, August 31, 2023
IVDP formulation needs a holistic approach: Ditoka

Minister for Rural Development, Sakiasi Ditoka has urged rural civil servants to actively engage in the formulation of Integrated Village Development Plan (IVDP).

While speaking to officials in Gau, Ditoka said a holistic, whole-of-government approach is needed and emphasised that completed IVDPs should comprehensively address challenges faced by villagers, rather than merely fulfilling requests.

He also stressed the importance of involving all community members in the process and requested the civil servants, including Roko Tui’s and District Officers to assist villages in creating IVDP.

Ditoka further mentioned about the value of incorporating good governance and transparency into IVDPs for sustained development.

 

Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
