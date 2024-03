Osea Kolinisau the newly appointed head coach of the Fiji 7s team conducted his first team briefing today.

According to Stonewriters, the session was enriched by the presence of Olympians Vatemo Ravouvou and Jerry Tuwai.

Kolinisau laid out his vision for the team and spoke about the critical values of hard work, dedication, and unity.

He insisted on discipline as a cornerstone for success and shared valuable insights and lessons from his playing career to inspire and guide the current squad.