FijiFirst has appointed Faiyaz Siddiq Koya as its Acting General Secretary.

He replaces Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who has officially resigned citing health issues.

Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama in his official correspondence to Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, has advised her of Sayed-Khaiyum’s resignation and Koya’s appointment.

He has asked Mataiciwa to accordingly, update her records about position holders of FijiFirst.