Friday, October 6, 2023
Kuwai for HSBC 7s match official panel 

Photo Courtesy: Japan Rugby

Former Japan women’s sevens star Ano Kuwai will make her debut in the Emirates Match Official panel for HSBC 7s next year leading into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

World Rugby has confirmed that Kuwai is one of the 24 match officials from 10 unions included in a blend of highly experienced referees and exciting young talent making their HSBC seven’s debuts.

Kuwai also officiated in Fiji at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in Fiji last year under the Fiji Rugby refereeing program.

The 33-year-old competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics and became the first Japanese rugby player to score a try at an Olympic Game.

World Rugby women’s high performance referee manager Alhambra Nievas said the selection has been based on performance in the HSBC 7s circuit and also getting in the talent detected through the World Rugby 7s Challenger and Olympic qualification tournaments.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
