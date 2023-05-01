Lame excuse given by Rabuka, says Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry claims Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has given a lame excuse for collecting a travel allowance of $3000 a day for overseas travels.

The former Prime Minister in a statement rejected the excuse by Rabuka in a radio talkback show that he is still picking up $3000 a day in overseas travel allowance because the matter has to be first considered by the Parliamentary Emoluments Committee which is then endorsed by Members of Parliament.

He said, after all, this was one of the major election promises made by the partners in the Coalition Government.

“We notice that Government Ministers are travelling a lot. A number of them did not even attend the National Economic Summit because they were on overseas visit. If this is how the Government intends to conduct itself, then there is no difference between them and the FijiFirst Government,” Chaudhry said.

He said is no need to wait for the Parliament Emoluments Committee, which can do its work when it is appointed.

Chaudhry added the Committee must be independent, as in the past, and it is a recommendation approved by Parliament.

FijiLive has sent questions to the Office of the Prime Minister on this matter.