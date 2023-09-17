Sunday, September 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Landowners open source, discuss lease issues

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that relevant Government stakeholders are working to resolve the lease issues being experienced by the landowners of the water source of Wainikoro in Macuata.

Tuisawau said landowners of the water source at Wainikoro opened the water source on Friday following a meeting with senior Water Authority of Fiji and Government officials.

Minister Tuisawau said that WAF has been working with iTLTB since the issue came about and was highlighted in the media.

“Our officials are in talks with the landowners, a meeting took place on Thursday between WAF, iTLTB, Commissioner Northern, the Macuata Provincial office and the landowning unit.”

“The meeting had indicated a positive resolution whereby iTLTB will provide a lease offer with special conditions to WAF at the earliest time – this was achieved on Friday.”

“The landowners had also indicated to open the water source for WAF’s use once the lease offer is finalised and a copy provided to them – these are some of the outstanding issues from the last 16 years etc. which the coalition Government is now working to resolve,” explained Tuisawau.

Tuisawau apologised to the people who have been impacted by the water disruptions and is hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon.

For the duration of no water supply, WAF had provided water carting trucks to supply water to the 206 metered customers who are part of the Wainikoro water supply system.

WAF also supplied water tanks at strategic locations to be used by the impacted customers.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nasinu promoted to Premier Division...

Nasinu will feature in the Premier Division next year after winning...
2023 Battle of Giants

Ba wins inaugural Women’s BOG...

Ba won the inaugural Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Women's Battle...
Rugby

Fiji banks on Tuisova for Wallabies...

Flying Fijians scrums coach Graham Dewes says the team will be bank...
Rugby

Samoa records bonus point win in RW...

Samoa registered a bonus point victory beating Chile 43-10 in their...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nasinu promoted to Premier Divis...

Football
Nasinu wil...

Ba wins inaugural Women’s ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba won the...

Fiji banks on Tuisova for Wallab...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Samoa records bonus point win in...

Rugby
Samoa regi...

SSP Nakibo leads delegation to I...

News
Director T...

Rabo claims main titles at Tebar...

News
20-year-ol...

Popular News

Lomaloma appointed as member of ...

News
Deputy-Sec...

Fiji actively participates in tr...

News
Deputy Pri...

Rodrigo takes new album ‘Guts’ o...

Entertainment
Olivia Rod...

Fiji ratifies WTO Agreement on F...

News
Fiji is th...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

Fiji sits third in RWC pool afte...

Rugby
The Flying...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nasinu promoted to Premier Division