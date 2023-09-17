Landowners open source, discuss lease issues

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that relevant Government stakeholders are working to resolve the lease issues being experienced by the landowners of the water source of Wainikoro in Macuata.

Tuisawau said landowners of the water source at Wainikoro opened the water source on Friday following a meeting with senior Water Authority of Fiji and Government officials.

Minister Tuisawau said that WAF has been working with iTLTB since the issue came about and was highlighted in the media.

“Our officials are in talks with the landowners, a meeting took place on Thursday between WAF, iTLTB, Commissioner Northern, the Macuata Provincial office and the landowning unit.”

“The meeting had indicated a positive resolution whereby iTLTB will provide a lease offer with special conditions to WAF at the earliest time – this was achieved on Friday.”

“The landowners had also indicated to open the water source for WAF’s use once the lease offer is finalised and a copy provided to them – these are some of the outstanding issues from the last 16 years etc. which the coalition Government is now working to resolve,” explained Tuisawau.

Tuisawau apologised to the people who have been impacted by the water disruptions and is hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon.

For the duration of no water supply, WAF had provided water carting trucks to supply water to the 206 metered customers who are part of the Wainikoro water supply system.

WAF also supplied water tanks at strategic locations to be used by the impacted customers.