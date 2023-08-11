Friday, August 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Make creative choices, artisans encouraged

The First Lady, Madam Filomena Katonivere has encouraged local artisans to gain as much as exposure and empowerment as possible to make creative choices.

While officially launching the National Craft Exhibition in Nausori, she said economic empowerment further enables women to be financially independent with the ability and the strength to influence and advocate for issues that affect them and their families.

“Our women and our families have been economically empowered daily now more than ever, to make more strategic life choices, exercise control and provide more opportunities especially when they face difficult economic situations.”

Artisans from across the country gathered at the Old Nausori Municipal Market to showcase their craftwork and market their products that ranged from traditional crafts and pottery, handmade jewellery, pot plants, western-inspired items and artifacts made from recycled items.

Madam Katonivere encouraged women groups, Soqosoqo vaka Marama, provincial offices, relevant Government Ministries, youth groups and stakeholders on the protection of Fiji’s craftsmanship and ensuring that proper platforms are provided to allow the transmission of traditional knowledge as it is now crucial more than ever.

“We need to continue progressive dialogue focused on protection mechanisms for the culture and creative industry and implement them so that we are protecting this important sector within the wider scope of the tourism industry.”

The 4-days exhibition will close on Saturday 12 August and members of the public are invited to have a glimpse of the talents and extraordinary craftsmanship the artisans have on display.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Sugar sector needs a holistic appro...

The sugar sub-sector is at a critical juncture, and transformative ...
News

Digital display parking meters for ...

Savusavu Town commuters now have access to digital display parking ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Hosts to feature without Tawake

Host Nadi will feature in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream...
Rugby

Masi’s fairy tale journey continues...

Iosefo Masi continues to make strides in his fast excelling rugby c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sugar sector needs a holistic ap...

News
The sugar ...

Digital display parking meters f...

News
Savusavu T...

Hosts to feature without Tawake

2023 Battle of Giants
Host Nadi ...

Masi’s fairy tale journey contin...

Rugby
Iosefo Mas...

Authorities work on relocation p...

News
The Minist...

CWM to undergo complete refurbis...

News
Plans are ...

Popular News

Defence to file for No Case to A...

News
The Magist...

Silktails trio feature for Roost...

Rugby
Three Kaiv...

Multifaceted approach to combat ...

News
The Termit...

Fiji, Samoa to strengthen ties i...

News
Fiji and S...

Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upse...

Football
A second h...

Achary files appeal against conv...

News
Former act...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Sugar sector needs a holistic approach: Tubuna