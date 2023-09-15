Friday, September 15, 2023
Man in custody over alleged Koronivia murder

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the alleged murder of a 75-year-old woman in Koronivia, Nausori.

The deceased was found motionless in her home yesterday morning.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime,  Mesake Waqa confirmed the arrest and said the suspect is currently being questioned.

Based on the initial findings and examination of the crime scene, Police stated that there is an element of foul play, and investigators are treating the case as alleged murder.

The investigation is headed by the Divisional Crime Officer East.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
