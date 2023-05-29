Monday, May 29, 2023
Ministry seeks Vanua support to counter glue sniffing

Lynda Tabuya

The Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has put an agenda to the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) in its efforts to eradicate the issue of glue sniffing by children on Fiji’s streets.

Minister responsible Lynda Tabuya says they are requesting the Vanua to assist children to get back to their families and live a normal life.

“Majority of our children that live on the streets are addicted to glue sniffing so we have been in talks with the GCC to assist us on that matter. We want these children to go back to school and be with their families instead of living on the streets and engaging in illegal activities.”

“Most of these children on the streets have their parents but because they no longer feel their parents can fulfill their demand of glue, they resort to the streets to engage in activities that can harm their future.”

“The Ministry has been able to reach out to some of these children and we have come to know that these children run away from their families despite being counseled but now with the GCC, we hope some better solution will come ahead to assist these children living on the streets.”

She further added the Ministry is also in talks about regulating the sale of industrial glue and creating safe homes for children who are neglected by their parents.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
