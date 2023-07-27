Ministry to go cashless from next month

The Ministry of Employment says beginning from August 1, they will no longer accept any cash or cheque as payments.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary Maretino Nemani said all forms of payment must be made using Electronic Fund Transfer or internet banking.

Nemani said this is in line with the Ministry’s effort towards a cashless system in ensuring transparency, accountability and efficient management of public funds.

The Ministry has indicated that for queries or clarification, members of the public can contact Pramendra Nair on 9905233, 3303500 or parmendra.nair@mepir.gov.fj