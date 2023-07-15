Saturday, July 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Montoya in NRL team of the week

Photo Courtesy: Warriors.kiwi

Fiji Bati and New Zealand Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has been recognised in the NRL VB Hard Earned Team of the Week following their 46-10 trouncing of Parramatta Eels last week.

Montoya was exceptional on a night when the back three were all outstanding.

He nailed a first half double and made a game-high 204 metres from 16 runs (53 post-contact metres) with two line breaks, a line break assist, five tackle breaks, an offload and no errors.

Meanwhile, Warriors Captain Tohu Harris and second rower Mitch Barnett were also included in the team for their impressive performance.

Harris was, as ever, a true soldier leading from the front while Barnett and Montoya made monumental contributions.

In NRL Round 20, the Warriors will take on the Cronulla Sharks at 4pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

New venue for Tavua vs Navua DFPL m...

Bottom-placed Tavua will host Navua in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji...
News

EFL records $58.1M profit

Energy Fiji Limited has recorded a $58.1 million profit after tax, ...
Business

Consortium owns 44pc stake of EFL

The Fijian Government in an agreement with Sevens Pacific PTE Limit...
NRL

Bula doubles, Koroisau makes strong...

Fijian fullback Jahream Bula scored a brace of tries while Fiji Bat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New venue for Tavua vs Navua DFP...

Football
Bottom-pla...

EFL records $58.1M profit

News
Energy Fij...

Consortium owns 44pc stake of EF...

Business
The Fijian...

Bula doubles, Koroisau makes str...

NRL
Fijian ful...

Baby Flying Fijians finish 10th

Rugby
The Baby F...

Speaker moved by emotions passin...

2023-24 National Budget
Yesterday,...

Popular News

12 consequential bills passed

News
Parliament...

Nalaubu’s strike pushes Lautoka ...

Football
A late win...

Elton John bows out of live care...

Entertainment
Sir Elton ...

Narawa named in Rugby Championsh...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Four teams for inaugural women&#...

Football
Four teams...

Bula doubles, Koroisau makes str...

NRL
Fijian ful...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

New venue for Tavua vs Navua DFPL match