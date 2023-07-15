Montoya in NRL team of the week

Fiji Bati and New Zealand Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has been recognised in the NRL VB Hard Earned Team of the Week following their 46-10 trouncing of Parramatta Eels last week.

Montoya was exceptional on a night when the back three were all outstanding.

He nailed a first half double and made a game-high 204 metres from 16 runs (53 post-contact metres) with two line breaks, a line break assist, five tackle breaks, an offload and no errors.

Meanwhile, Warriors Captain Tohu Harris and second rower Mitch Barnett were also included in the team for their impressive performance.

Harris was, as ever, a true soldier leading from the front while Barnett and Montoya made monumental contributions.

In NRL Round 20, the Warriors will take on the Cronulla Sharks at 4pm on Sunday.