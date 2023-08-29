Move away from religious intolerance, hate: Vunisuwai

All Fijians should move away from religious intolerance, hate speech and coups and should learn to love, forgive and help each other.

These were the words of the outgoing President of the Methodist Church of Fiji, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, at the Opening of the Bose Ko Viti (annual congress) in Suva.

He said this begun when the Church led the Reconciliation Service at the Vodafone Arena earlier this year – Let’s continue to work together as one without malice.

Rev Vunisuwai in a moving address yesterday, called on the Church to work together with each other to grow God’s Church in Fiji.

“In the last 10 years, church membership has dramatically decreased as a common answer is that they are no longer growing spiritually.”

“This is the reflection on all of us here this morning. We are not able to feed our congregation spiritually, that they have found it fulfilling in other places.”

He called on the Bose Ko Viti to address poverty in the areas that they serve and not serve our own needs.

“In the recent Bureau of Statistics report, most of those that live on and below the poverty line are Christians. This is compelling and feels like a slap on our faces.”

He also praised the business arm of the Church – Lako Yani Management Company that has paid a huge sum of money to the Church, reducing the pledges of its members.