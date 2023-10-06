Friday, October 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nabolakasi to feature against Kintetsu Liners

Photo Courtesy: Melbourne Rebels

Fijian flanker Maciu Nabolakasi has been named in the Melbourne Rebels squad to play against Kintetsu Liners in their Japan tour later this month.

Rebels coach Kevin Foote has included Nabolakasi and Folau Finau-Vea after strong showings in the Dewar and Australian Rugby Shield along with Junior Wallabies Daniel Maiava, David Vaihu, Zac Hough and Mason Gordon.

In 2019, Nabolakasi made his debut for the Melbourne Rugby Union Football Club Unicorns (MRUFC) and scooped the Brighton Renault Dewar Shield Player of the Day after his efforts against Moorabbin Rams Rugby Football Club in the Match of the Round for Round 1.

New Rebel Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will play his first game for the club and is joined by fellow recruits Luke Callan, Ethan Dobbins, Jack Maunder and Jake Strachan.

Rebels scrum-half Ryan Louwrens will captain the side, having played for the Liners in between stints with the Melbourne-based club.

The Liners will potentially feature Wallabies Will Genia and Quade Cooper, with Cooper left out of the Rugby World Cup squad.

Cooper recently returned to Japan, stating “First day back and straight into it.. wouldn’t have it any other way,” on his social media.

The Rebels will face the Kintetsu Liners at 5pm in Osaka on 14 October.

Rebels squad for Japanese Tour: Alex Mafi, Angelo Smith, Brad Wilkin, Cabous Eloff, Daniel Maiava, David Feliuai, David Vaihu, Ethan Dobbins, Folau Finau-Vea, Glen Vaihu, Isaac Kailea, Jack Maunder, Jake Strachan, Lebron Naea, Lukas Ripley, Luke Callan, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Maciu Nabolakasi, Mason Gordon, Matt Gibbon, Nick Jooste, Ryan Louwrens, Timma Faingaanuku, Tuaian Taii Tualima, Zac Hough.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganiva...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has on behalf of  Government extende...
Rugby

FRU receives $100k donation in char...

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board received a major $100,000...
News

Cabinet approves 2024 public holida...

Cabinet has approved and confirmed the public holidays for 2024. ...
Rugby

Rugby development key focus: Saukur...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru met with Fiji 7s coach B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt presents ireguregu to Togan...

News
Prime Mini...

FRU receives $100k donation in c...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Cabinet approves 2024 public hol...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rugby development key focus: Sau...

Rugby
Minister f...

Rock to direct Martin Luther Kin...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Cabinet endorses repeal of Dayli...

News
Cabinet ap...

Popular News

Saukuru strengths bonds of solid...

News
Minister f...

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabi...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Westpac Fiji to remain in Fiji

Business
Government...

FSC reduces operating cost by 34...

News
Through a ...

Medicinal cannabis consultation ...

News
Government...

Depp’s movie seals deal before r...

Entertainment
Johnny Dep...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganivalu’s family