Nabolakasi to feature against Kintetsu Liners

Fijian flanker Maciu Nabolakasi has been named in the Melbourne Rebels squad to play against Kintetsu Liners in their Japan tour later this month.

Rebels coach Kevin Foote has included Nabolakasi and Folau Finau-Vea after strong showings in the Dewar and Australian Rugby Shield along with Junior Wallabies Daniel Maiava, David Vaihu, Zac Hough and Mason Gordon.

In 2019, Nabolakasi made his debut for the Melbourne Rugby Union Football Club Unicorns (MRUFC) and scooped the Brighton Renault Dewar Shield Player of the Day after his efforts against Moorabbin Rams Rugby Football Club in the Match of the Round for Round 1.

New Rebel Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will play his first game for the club and is joined by fellow recruits Luke Callan, Ethan Dobbins, Jack Maunder and Jake Strachan.

Rebels scrum-half Ryan Louwrens will captain the side, having played for the Liners in between stints with the Melbourne-based club.

The Liners will potentially feature Wallabies Will Genia and Quade Cooper, with Cooper left out of the Rugby World Cup squad.

Cooper recently returned to Japan, stating “First day back and straight into it.. wouldn’t have it any other way,” on his social media.

The Rebels will face the Kintetsu Liners at 5pm in Osaka on 14 October.

Rebels squad for Japanese Tour: Alex Mafi, Angelo Smith, Brad Wilkin, Cabous Eloff, Daniel Maiava, David Feliuai, David Vaihu, Ethan Dobbins, Folau Finau-Vea, Glen Vaihu, Isaac Kailea, Jack Maunder, Jake Strachan, Lebron Naea, Lukas Ripley, Luke Callan, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Maciu Nabolakasi, Mason Gordon, Matt Gibbon, Nick Jooste, Ryan Louwrens, Timma Faingaanuku, Tuaian Taii Tualima, Zac Hough.