Naiqama, Tuinakauvadra to face the Black Ferns

Two Fijians players, NSW Waratahs lock-forwards Sera Naiqama and Brumbies loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra have been named in the Wallaroos squad to face the Black Ferns in the 2023 Pacific Four Series next week.

Wallaroos Head Coach Jay Tregonning has named the Australian the 31-player squad which assembled at camp on the Gold Coast early this week as the group prepares to take on New Zealand.

The contest will be the first match in the 2023 O’Reilly Cup and the first of Australia’s games in the Series.

Naiqama already has seven international caps to her name Tabua Tuinakauvadra has had only one international cap.

The duo was selected following their outstanding performance in the Super X Competition this year.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Rebels prop Leima Bosenavulagi has missed her selection despite being named in the May training camp.

The Wallaroos will face the Black Ferns next Thursday at Dolphin Stadium in Moreton Bay.

Wallaroos: Adiana Talakai, Alana Elisaia, Annabelle Codey, Arabella McKenzie, Ashley Marsters, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O’Gorman, Carys Dallinger, Cecilia Smith, Desiree Miller, Emily Chancellor, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Faitala Moleka, Georgina Friedrichs, Grace Hamilton, Ivania Wong, Jasmin Huriwai, Kaitlan Leaney, Layne Morgan, Leilani Nathan, Lori Cramer, Madison Schuck, Maya Stewart, Michaela Leonard, Piper Duck (C), Sera Naiqama, Siokapesi Palu, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tania Naden, Trilleen Pomare.