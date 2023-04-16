Sunday, April 16, 2023
Naulago scores in Bristol Bears loss

Fijian winger Ratu Siva Naulago scored a try in Bristol Bears 36-20 loss to the Sale Sharks in Round 22 of Premiership Rugby match on Saturday.

Early in the match both teams traded a penalty each, Fly-half George Ford kicked thrice and booted a drop goal for Sale while AJ MacGinty slotted twice for the Bears.

Flanker Ben Curry scored the opening try of the match and Ford converted before Charles Pitau and Gabriel Ibitoye set up a try for an unmarked Naulago to score right under the post and MacGinty converted.

The Sharks led by 19-12 at the break.

In the second spell, the Bears were reduced to 14 players when Ellis Genge was sent to sin bin for foul play which the Sale took advantage of and scored two tries from Jean-Luc du Preez and Gus Warr while Ford converted both and landed his second drop goal to extend the lead.

The Bears got their consolation try from Ibitoye which MacGinty converted.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
