Navua to file Police report against Loaniceva

Navua President Rajeev Prasad has confirmed that they will lodge a police complaint against Rewa goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva for his violent assault on Solomon Islander Jackson Wale today.

In Navua’s 2-1 win over Rewa in the last Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, in the 54th minute, Loaniceva stamped Wale and inflicted further pain on the attacker whilst he landed on the ground.

Match official Deepak Raj gave Loaniceva his marching orders and at the same time Wale was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Prasad said they will wait for the doctors report and lodge a Police complaint against Loaniceva despite the Rewa Football Association and Loaniceva seeking forgiveness from Navua Football Association.

“We are very concerned about the player,” Prasad told FijiLive.

“I personally went to the Police and told them that we are sending this player (Epeli Loaniceva) for report and that will happen.”

“We forgive him for what has happened but to protect everyone in future, justice should take its course.”

“Firstly, it shouldn’t have happened. It was just very brutal. No one should be treated like an animal. We are all human beings and everyone should have sense. If there’s an issue than the referee is there, the fourth official is there and complains can be lodged with them.”

Prasad also said they will also lodge a complaint with Fiji Football Association on the matter and wait for the outcome from the disciplinary committee.

“All districts are under Fiji Football and if we don’t take any actions such things may occur again.”

“Whatever things happen, we always go to Fiji Football to complain and this is a very serious. If we ignore this than it may get worse in future like a player might just get hurt, injured or killed.”

Meanwhile, last year’s finalist, Navua has qualified for the semifinals from Group B with champions Suva.