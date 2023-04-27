Nawaqanitawase replaces injured Nadolo on wing

Rested Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will start on the NSW Waratahs wing against the Highlanders in Round 10 of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Nawaqanitawase was put on rest last week but he makes a timely return to the Tahs this week in place of giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo.

Waratahs team management has confirmed that Nadolo has not been selected for the match as he is suffering from a knee injury.

Nawaqanitawase is joined by Dylan Pietsch on the right wing.

The Waratahs vs Highlanders match will kick off at 7:35 pm at Allianz Stadium.

The teams:

Waratahs: Te Tera Faulkner, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Taleni Seu, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Nephi Leatigaga, Daniel Botha, Charlie Gamble, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Joey Walton, Mosese Tuipulotu.

Highlanders: Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker, Shannon Frizell, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith (c), Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Jonah Lowe, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Pari Pari Parkinson, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Folau Fakatava, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki.