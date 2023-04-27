Thursday, April 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nawaqanitawase replaces injured Nadolo on wing

Rested Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will start on the NSW Waratahs wing against the Highlanders in Round 10 of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Nawaqanitawase was put on rest last week but he makes a timely return to the Tahs this week in place of giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo.

Waratahs team management has confirmed that Nadolo has not been selected for the match as he is suffering from a knee injury.

Nawaqanitawase is joined by Dylan Pietsch on the right wing.

The Waratahs vs Highlanders match will kick off at 7:35 pm at Allianz Stadium.

The teams:

Waratahs: Te Tera Faulkner, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Taleni Seu, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Nephi Leatigaga, Daniel Botha, Charlie Gamble, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Joey Walton, Mosese Tuipulotu.

Highlanders: Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker, Shannon Frizell, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith (c), Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Jonah Lowe, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Pari Pari Parkinson, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Folau Fakatava, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

FASANOC launch lottery for CYG and ...

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASA...
Coca-Cola Games

RKS, Naitasiri maintain Cokes tally...

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Naitasiri Secondary School continue to l...
News

Stop beating around Prasad:Chaudhry...

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the Minister of Finance Prof Bi...
Rugby

Lomani returns for Blues clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani returns to the sta...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FASANOC launch lottery for CYG a...

Sports
The Fiji A...

RKS, Naitasiri maintain Cokes ta...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Stop beating around Prasad:Chaud...

News
The Fiji L...

Lomani returns for Blues clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Nalewabau bags ACS long jump gol...

Coca-Cola Games
Yvonne Nal...

First Gold for Bucalevu Secondar...

Coca-Cola Games
Vasemaca M...

Popular News

Water, sewerage, energy needs at...

News
Relevant s...

Burden of pediatric cardiac care...

News
Sri Sathya...

Reddy wins Gold in good time at ...

Coca-Cola Games
Nadi footb...

Job Evaluation last done 20 year...

News
Fiji Corre...

Walker-Leawere, Naholo back for ...

Rugby
Isaia Walk...

Bure clarifies on students’ Coke...

News
Acting Per...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

FASANOC launch lottery for CYG and PG