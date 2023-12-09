No pressure on Gollings, says Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) Trustees chair Peter Mazey says there’s no pressure on Coach Ben Gollings and he faces no threat of removal after Cape Town 7s.

Mazey said they are looking at the bigger picture, which is the Olympics and winning a triple gold medal is the focus.

He however stated that the team performance will be reviewed when the team returns from South Africa.

“It’s a normal procedure where the team management and coach present their report after a tournament. The performance is reviewed and the way forward is discussed.”

“We finished fourth in Dubai so definitely we want a better finish this weekend in Cape Town. It will come from a team effort and the players also have to play their part in lifting their game and putting on a better performance.”

He said they are always looking at ways of bettering the team and they don’t necessarily have to change the coach.

“We can definitely look at other areas of enhancing the team. Say we can look at the Strength and Conditioning or the Physiotherapy areas.”

“We have mostly seen that teams that make a slow start in the Series often come out stronger and I hope our team also does better and makes us proud as this Series will also be the buildup to the Olympics- which is the bigger picture,” he added.

Fiji opens its campaign against France in Cape Town tonight at 8.28pm before facing Spain at 11.12pm and Argentina at 4.46am tomorrow.