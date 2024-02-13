Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Non-essential civil servants resume work in North

After careful consideration of the weather situation in the North and in prior consultations with the Ministry of Civil Service, all non-essential civil servants in the Northern Division have returned to work today.

The Ministry in a statement said it appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all personnel during this period.

All non-essential civil servants are urged to ensure their safety while commuting to work, and continue to stay updated with the latest weather updates from the Fiji NDMO, the Fiji Meteorological Services, and the Fiji Government platforms.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
