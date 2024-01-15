Norton to fly in on Wednesday

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s Founding Chairman, Jay Whyte has confirmed that England 7s superstar Dan Norton will fly in on Wednesday night and will be inducted in the Walk of Fame in Sigatoka town on Thursday.

Alongside Norton, legendary coach Sir Gordon Tietjens will also be inducted.

Tietjens jetted into the country last night and conducted the first training session of the McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars team this morning.

Whyte shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament, pointing out the participation of top-tier teams.

“We are very excited with the teams participating this year.”

“We have the New Zealand Men’s and Women’s shadow team, who will be a team to look out for. Also, we have the McDonald’s Ambassador All stars team in the country now preparing for the tournament, and of course, we have the reigning champions, the Army team.”

“Additionally, we got Fiji Babas participating for the first time,” he said.