Outsourcing industry is evolving: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica says the outsourcing industry is unquestionably evolving in Fiji with growth and milestones in the industry celebrated every week.

While officiating at the launch of Centrecom Fiji’s new satellite contact center operations in Lautoka, Kamikamica highlighted the new initiative signifies the tremendous economic opportunities it brings to the Western Division – creating a plethora of job opportunities for the people in Lautoka.

He said there has been enormous growth recently, from the recent opening of Outsource Fiji’s new office in Suva to launching the Certificate in Contact Centre Operations – Level 3 Programme at FN and now the opening of new office space for one of the most well–established BPO companies in Fiji – Centrecom.

“The Outsourcing Industry remains a priority sector for the Coalition Government as the sector has been allocated funding of $2.5 million.

“This is the first time such huge allocation and budgetary support has been provided – no other Government has been able to provide this.”

Kamikamica stressed that outsourcing industries will have unwavering support from the Coalition Government as they contribute to the prosperity of the nation.