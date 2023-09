Overseas duo in Kulas extended squad

Overseas-based duo Vanisha Kumar and Trina Davis have been named in the Kulas extended squad for the International Friendlies against New Caledonia next month.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that a 33-member squad will march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa on Sunday.

The squad includes a mixture of players from the Fiji Under 16 and Under 19 teams that recently participated in the OFC age-grade competitions such as Kasanita Tabua, Seruwaia Laulaba, Mereseini Waqali and Auhtum Underwood.

The team also includes experienced players with the likes of national assistant coach Naomi Waqanidrola and her sister Sekola Waqanidrola, Luisa Tamanitioakula from Ba, Assistant Labasa women’s coach Jotivini Tabua, Captain Sofi Diyalowai and Aliza Hussein.

The team will be guided by national women’s head coach Angeline Chua, who helped the Baby Kulas reach the final of the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti yesterday.

The Kulas will play three friendlies against New Caledonia between 10-15 October in the build-up for the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands later this year.

Kulas: Joyce Naceva, Naomi Waqanidrola, Sekola Waqanidrola, Filomena Racea, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Sofi Diyalowai, Cema Nasau, Sereana Naweni, Shayal Sindhika, Sonia Alfred, Louisa Simmions, Mereseini Waqali, Aliza Hussein, Angeline Rekha, Auhtum Underwood, Trina Davis, Vanisha Kumar, Unaisi Tuberi, Elizabeta Vulitikoro, Anatoki Udite, Vasenai Cama, Farisha Ali, Mereoni Tinaimakubuna, Luisa Tamanitioakula, Imeri Nai, Narieta Leba, Ema Mereia, Kasanita Tabua, Seruwaia Laulaba, Monika Liku, Selao Grace Tikoisuva, Jotivini Tabua, Asela Cokanasiga.