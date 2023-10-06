Friday, October 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Pacific must find solutions, resilience

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Pacific’s vast area of oceanic geography presented logistical challenges, escalating transportation costs and hindering seamless trade.

Kamikamica said that supply chain bottlenecks were persistent, affecting our competitiveness and limiting our market reach.

Speaking at the Pacific ACP Trade Ministers Meeting, Kamikamica said in addition, the Russia-Ukraine war is an example of the volatility of the geopolitical landscape, which not only disrupted the global supply chain but escalated uncertainty and volatility in global markets, impacting trade resilience and economic stability.

Kamikamica said: “In the wake of these challenges, it is imperative that we remain united and focus on strengthening our trade and investment ecosystem.

“We must develop strategies that help us navigate both the pre-existing obstacles and the new barriers presented,” he added.

The Minister reiterated the importance of investing in technological advancements, sustainable agriculture, and diversification of regional economies.

Kamikamica added the region must forge resilient partnerships and alliances to mitigate the adverse effects of these challenges and pave the way for sustainable growth.

The PACP Trade Officials put forward recommendations that PACP Trade Ministers, note the updates on the regional trade and investment landscape alongside agreeing to convene a Pacific Connectivity and Supply Chain Forum in 2024 involving Governments, CROP agencies, international organisations, the private sector, and the civil society.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganiva...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has on behalf of  Government extende...
Rugby

FRU receives $100k donation in char...

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board received a major $100,000...
News

Cabinet approves 2024 public holida...

Cabinet has approved and confirmed the public holidays for 2024. ...
Rugby

Rugby development key focus: Saukur...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru met with Fiji 7s coach B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt presents ireguregu to Togan...

News
Prime Mini...

FRU receives $100k donation in c...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Cabinet approves 2024 public hol...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rugby development key focus: Sau...

Rugby
Minister f...

Rock to direct Martin Luther Kin...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Nabolakasi to feature against Ki...

Rugby
Fijian fla...

Popular News

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC d...

Football
Unpredicta...

Medicinal marijuana has a potent...

News
Deputy Pri...

Government lifts freeze on PSV p...

News
Cabinet ha...

Khan and Prasad to guide Blues a...

2023 IDC
Former Suv...

Finishing will be key says, Bara...

Football
Fijian ski...

Cleary is a beast says, winger T...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganivalu’s family