Permanent Secretaries urged to strength relationships

Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada has urged Permanent Secretaries to strengthen their collaborative relationships.

Rokovada while welcoming the Permanent Secretaries to a retreat at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour today said workforce retention is becoming a major issue with many skilled people moving to neighboring countries for higher paying job opportunities.

He told the Permanent Secretaries to work closely with their respective ministries and keep staff empowered and efficiently focused.

Rokovada also mentioned to them that he has set two goals for them.

“First, to exchange views on pressing concerns affecting our world.”

“And second, to strengthen our collaborative relationships today we will be talking about workforce retention and budgeting.”