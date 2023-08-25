Friday, August 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Permanent Secretaries urged to strength relationships

Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada has urged Permanent Secretaries to strengthen their collaborative relationships.

Rokovada while welcoming the Permanent Secretaries to a retreat at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour today said workforce retention is becoming a major issue with many skilled people moving to neighboring countries for higher paying job opportunities.

He told the Permanent Secretaries to work closely with their respective ministries and keep staff empowered and efficiently focused.

Rokovada also mentioned to them that he has set two goals for them.

“First, to exchange views on pressing concerns affecting our world.”

“And second, to strengthen our collaborative relationships today we will be talking about workforce retention and budgeting.”

 

 

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Fiji Development Bank (FDB) chief executive Saud Minam says the ban...
News

Politicians should not be barred: C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
News

Regional women leaders to meet next...

To ensure an enduring focus on the critical role gender plays in th...
Football

Extended Girls U16 squad named

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has named a 27-me...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Business
Fiji Devel...

Politicians should not be barred...

News
Former Pri...

Regional women leaders to meet n...

News
To ensure ...

Extended Girls U16 squad named

Football
Digicel na...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

Leaders have prioritised consult...

News
Secretary-...

Popular News

Climate change is an existential...

News
COP28 Dire...

Ministry clarifies remarks on ov...

News
The Minist...

Fiji thumps Tonga, registers fir...

Football
The Jerry ...

France will be tough, says Radra...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

4-year plan unveiled for inclusi...

News
The Electi...

Electrifying Sivo stars in Eels ...

NRL
Electrifyi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

FDB to develop GCF proposal