PM takes up challenge to support kids with cancer

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has taken up the challenge to support children living with cancer.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians Cardio Challenge was launched earlier today to raise funds for WOWS Kids Fiji and the Prime Minister did not waste any time and began his 30-kilometer exercise on his preferred cardio gear.

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) executives will seek corporate sponsorship throughout the challenge.

All monies collected will go towards WOWS Kids work in helping families with children living with cancer.

Rabuka is also urging all corporate bodies and interested individuals to join the challenge.