Postponed BOG fixtures shifted to Sept

The two called-off fixtures of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants will now be played on 15 September.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf while confirming this said patrons will have to keep their Day 1 tickets to watch the Ba vs Labasa and Nadi vs Tailevu Naitasiri matches.

After the completion of the two matches, the semifinals will be played on Saturday 16 September and the final on 17.

The two matches could not be played on Friday evening due to a power outage.

Meanwhile Day 2 matches will go on as scheduled.