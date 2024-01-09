Prasad visits project sites, holds consultations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad conducted a series of project site visits and public consultations in the Western Division yesterday to address community concerns.

During the visit, the public voiced issues including challenges with bus services, water supply, police patrols, and road conditions.

Prof Prasad assured that feedback would be considered for ongoing improvement efforts.

He also commended Sigatoka Hospital staff, urged civil servants to enhance service delivery, and emphasised the importance of well-functioning towns for economic growth.

The visit underscores the Government’s commitment to community engagement and national development, aligning with a focus on a high standard of living and sustainable growth for all Fijians.

Public consultations will continue in Nadi today.