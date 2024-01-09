Tuesday, January 9, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Prasad visits project sites, holds consultations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad conducted a series of project site visits and public consultations in the Western Division yesterday to address community concerns.

During the visit, the public voiced issues including challenges with bus services, water supply, police patrols, and road conditions.

Prof Prasad assured that feedback would be considered for ongoing improvement efforts.

He also commended Sigatoka Hospital staff, urged civil servants to enhance service delivery, and emphasised the importance of well-functioning towns for economic growth.

The visit underscores the Government’s commitment to community engagement and national development, aligning with a focus on a high standard of living and sustainable growth for all Fijians.

Public consultations will continue in Nadi today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

T/ Naitasiri calls for more sponsor...

Looking ahead to the 2024 football season, Tailevu Naitasiri is act...
News

Duru alleges serious complaint agai...

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi ...
News

Bus fare assistance to continue for...

Minister of Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya has...
News

Man held over attack on Police offi...

The Magistrates Court in Suva has remanded a 27-year-old unemployed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

T/ Naitasiri calls for more spon...

Football
Looking ah...

Duru alleges serious complaint a...

News
Former Soc...

Bus fare assistance to continue ...

News
Minister o...

Man held over attack on Police o...

News
The Magist...

Fiji 7s team sets sights on Olym...

Rugby
As the 202...

Labasa to confirm head coach nex...

Football
Labasa Foo...

Popular News

Suspended FRA CEO, terminated: T...

News
Suspended ...

Ex Drua skipper gets bail in tre...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Heavy rain alert for Fiji Group

News
A heavy ra...

Fiji Rugby trains medical profes...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Begg stays with Men In Black in ...

Football
Ba’s star ...

PBS awarded contract to rebuild ...

News
Pacific Bu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

SA Ref Rasta Rasivhenge