Prasad defends Amrit’s appointment

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has defended the appointment of Fiji’s new envoy to Australia, Ajay Bhai Amrit and have labelled it as an excellent and good appointment.

Speaking to FijiLive, Prof Prasad said that there is nothing untoward about the Amrit’s appointment and has no issues with it.

While many have criticised the government’s decision on the matter, including the leader of the Fiji Labour Party and former Prime Minister, Mahendra Chaudhry, Prof Prasad said that when Chaudhry was the Fiji’s Prime Minister, he had appointed his son Rajendra Chaudhry to the Office.

“All these appointments of High Commissioners and Ambassadors are always the prerogative of the Prime Minister.”

“The Prime Minister has adopted a very transparent and clear processes, where positions are advertised by the Public Service Commission, an independent body.”

“The PSC does the due diligence, interviews and then advises the Office of the Prime Minister on its selections. The Prime Minister has the last say on the matter.”

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Amrit’s appointment as Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia is an excellent one.

“An appointment as High Commissioners and Ambassadors are not necessary from the Civil Service or a career diplomat… Most governments around the world do make appointments outside the Civil Service for foreign postings,” Prof Prasad said.

Meanwhile, last month People’s Alliance founding member Ajay Bhai Amrit was appointed Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia.