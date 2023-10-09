Monday, October 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Prasad defends Amrit’s appointment

Finance Minister Prof, Biman Prasad speaks to media after the press conference on the Back-to-School assistance at the Government Building in Suva.Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has defended the appointment of Fiji’s new envoy to Australia, Ajay Bhai Amrit and have labelled it as an excellent and good appointment.

Speaking to FijiLive, Prof Prasad said that there is nothing untoward about the Amrit’s appointment and has no issues with it.

While many have criticised the government’s decision on the matter, including the leader of the Fiji Labour Party and former Prime Minister, Mahendra Chaudhry, Prof Prasad said that when Chaudhry was the Fiji’s Prime Minister, he had appointed his son Rajendra Chaudhry to the Office.

“All these appointments of High Commissioners and Ambassadors are always the prerogative of the Prime Minister.”

“The Prime Minister has adopted a very transparent and clear processes, where positions are advertised by the Public Service Commission, an independent body.”

“The PSC does the due diligence, interviews and then advises the Office of the Prime Minister on its selections. The Prime Minister has the last say on the matter.”

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Amrit’s appointment as Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia is an excellent one.

“An appointment as High Commissioners and Ambassadors are not necessary from the Civil Service or a career diplomat… Most governments around the world do make appointments outside the Civil Service for foreign postings,” Prof Prasad said.

Meanwhile, last month People’s Alliance founding member Ajay Bhai Amrit was appointed Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says they were a bit tired...
RWC 2023

We failed to execute gameplan: Naya...

Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu admits his sides failure t...
Rugby

Players rewarded for their hardwork...

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama believes the selection of ...
News

BSP supports remote boarding school...

The Bank of the South Pacific Financial Group Limited is supporting...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We were a bit tired, says Raiwal...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We failed to execute gameplan: N...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

Players rewarded for their hardw...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

BSP supports remote boarding sch...

News
The Bank o...

Fiji in close contact with Israe...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji progresses as Portugal crea...

Rugby
Fiji has p...

Popular News

Failure to defend DFPL motivates...

2023 IDC
Failure to...

Nasinu ready to defend Premier I...

2023 IDC
Nasinu cap...

Khan and Prasad to guide Blues a...

2023 IDC
Former Suv...

As Fijians, we are all connected...

News
Leader of ...

Tonga ends WCup campaign with a ...

Rugby
Tonga ende...

NZ qualifies for Futsal World Cu...

Football
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui