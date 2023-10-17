Rabuka proud of Flying Fijians performance  

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has lauded the performance of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians despite going down 30-24 to England in a nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in France yesterday.

After 16 years, Fiji reached the quarterfinal upsetting the Wallabies in their pool match and Rabuka said there is no greater feeling than representing your country and explained that the values of our culture emphasises respect, humility and communalism.

“I’m proud of our Flying Fijians who have risen to the occasion I believe and have competed well at a fifteens Rugby World Cup not only to lift the standard of our game to tier one level but to form the whole country and transform the whole rugby system as we know it.”

Rabuka said he well understands the commitment and sacrifices that Fiji and the Pacific athletes make when preparing themselves and preparing together for elite competitions and events.

“Many have perceived this to be detrimental to the Fijian player or the psyche. Particularly as rugby coaching, refereeing is currently seen as more responsive to confrontational and domineering approaches on the field.”

“I’m certain that our success has come at the cost of a proud Wallabies but it has taken us 69 years for this remarkable achievement to arrive and it can only mean stronger and better competition between our teams for the benefit of our region and our sports people. We can only stand on your shoulders to achieve the unthinkable and dream the impossible.”