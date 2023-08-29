Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Rev Turagavou to carry on with current plans

Newly elected President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou says he will continue with the current strategic plans that were adopted in the last Bose Ko Viti (annual congress).

Speaking to the media, Rev Turagavou said these plans focus on education, evangelism and the economic sustainability of the Methodist Church.

Rev Turagavou after receiving over 58 per cent votes, said he is also looking to strengthen the relationship of the Methodist Church with other Churches and religious organisations.

He said this is important to him to grow and nurture.

“The Methodist Church wants partners in mission that will enhance its evangelism and outreach program.”

Rev Turagavou said he will continue to work with the current President Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai till December when there is a transition between the two.

He said his term starts in January 2024 and added that he is not new to the role as his uncle the late Qase Levu Manasa Lasaro also held the presidency of the Church some years back.

“This role is not new to my blood,” Rev Turagavou said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
