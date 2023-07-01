Saturday, July 1, 2023
RFMF committed to upholding the rule of law

Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwa says that as an institution, they are committed to upholding the Constitution and its values, ensuring that at all times their actions are aligned with the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

Speaking at the Commanders of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Kalouniwai stressed that any deviation from the Constitution would undermine the values and principles they see to protect.

He said that any suggestions of taking extra Constitutional steps to preserve Constitutional structures go against the very democratic principles, which they at the RFMF have sworn to uphold.

He said as members of the RFMF, they must and will commit to upholding the security, defence and well-being of Fiji and its people by supporting and strengthening the existing democratic processes.

“In the recent days, there has been talk of growing concerns of the potential breakdown of the rule of law in Fiji. This has been accompanied by suggestions that the Republic of Military Forces intervenes under Section 131 (2) of the 2013 constitution.”

“This section states that it shall be the overall responsibility of the RFMF to ensure at all times the security, defence and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians.”

The RFMF Commander said that it is for that reason that the entities within our state must respect and abide by the Constitution to safeguard its integrity, enabling a prosperous future for Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
