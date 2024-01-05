Rowati on the path to become first female Fijiana 15’s coach

Tavaita Rowati is eyeing the role of the first-ever female coach for the National Vodafone Fijiana 15s team.

Holding a Level Three coaching certification, Rowati is one of just two women in Fiji to reach this elite coaching level.

Rowati is currently enhancing her skills through the World Rugby Coaching Internship Program.

“This program, funded by World Rugby, supports women in high-performance coaching roles. I’m very honored to be part of it,” said Rowati.

Presently a Strength and Conditioning Coach, she’s transitioning to an Assistant Coach role for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s, following her involvement in two tours last season.

Rowati’s rugby journey began in 2003 as a Fijiana half-back, where she challenged societal norms about women in rugby and represented Fiji in both 7s and 15s.

After retiring in 2018, Rowati founded the ‘Striders Women’ club.

“We have become a strong club with passionate and dedicated young women,” “The perception of girls playing rugby has changed, and it’s heartening to see more young girls interested in the game,” she shared

She believes her unique experience as a player and coach can help shape not just skilled athletes but also resilient and empowered individuals.

Rowati also highlighted the importance of community collaboration in rugby.

“Connecting with grassroots coaches and clubs is crucial for developing better programs and pathways,”

Rowati’s journey from player to coach showcases the positive impact rugby can have on individuals and communities.

“This is my time to show up and give back to Fiji. I want to grow in this space and achieve my future aspirations,” she added.

As the Vodafone Fijiana 15’s and the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua season kicks off, Rowati, known as Coach Tavs, is a figure to watch, leading the way for women in rugby coaching.