Saifiti returns to face the Panthers

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti returns from injury to face defending champions, the Penrith Panthers in Round 17 of NRL on Saturday.

Saifiti missed the clash against the Sydney Roosters last week after he suffered a sternum injury two weeks ago.

However, Knights head coach Adam O’Brien has confirmed that Saifiti has recovered and will start against the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Crossland will play his 50th NRL match, after progressing through the Knights pathways system and debuting at just 19 years old in Round 16 in 2019.

The Knights vs Panthers match will kick off at 5.30pm at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

The teams:

Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Jack Cogger, Moses Leota, Mitch Kenny, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.

Reserves: Soni Luke, Lindsay Smith, Spencer Leniu, Jaeman Salmon, Zac Hosking, Matt Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey, Thomas Jenkins, Liam Henry, Jack Cole.

Knights: Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Dane Gagai, Bradman Best, Greg Marzhew, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Daniel Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Dylan Lucas, Adam Elliott.

Reserves: Kurt Mann, Jacob Saifiti, Jack Hetherington, Mathew Croker, Brodie Jones, Enari Tuala, Lachlan Miller, Jack Johns, Adam Clune.