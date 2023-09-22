Friday, September 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Samoa inspired by Flying Fijians win

Samoan players have turn to the Flying Fijians for both ‘inspiration and confidence’ ahead of their decisive Rugby World Cup clash against Argentina tomorrow.

The Fijians made a strong statement on Monday as they handed the Wallabies a disastrous 22-15 defeat after 69 years.

Head coach Seilala Mapusua said “there are no second chances” for Samoa as they look ahead to their crucial clash with the Los Pumas.

“The boys have realised we are in the tournament, we’ve arrived at the party. There are no second chances so this week the whole squad, there has been a real lift and energy. We know we have got a huge game coming up,” Mapusua told RugbyPass.

“We had confidence before the game, confidence that Fiji were going to get over and also confidence in what we are doing. That’s awesome to see our Pacific brothers doing really well and we are always going to be behind them until we have to play each other.”

“We are proud of them and of course we are going to take inspiration and confidence from that. But I’d be more inclined to take confidence from the work and preparation this group of men have done over the past few months.”

Samoa have made three changes to their side that beat Chile a week ago, with Paul Alo-Emile and Brian Alainu’u’ese coming into the forward pack.

Former Hurricane Ben Lam will also make his first appearance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being named on the left wing.

Ex-Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano will run out alongside former All Blacks Steven Luatua and Charlie Faumuina, although the absence of playmaker Lima Sopoaga is a potential concern.

Samoa will face Argentina at 3.45am at Saint-Etienne.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Turner sues Jonas over kids’ ...

Singer Joe Jonas has responded after his estranged wife-actor Sophi...
News

Amrit is Fiji’s envoy to Aust...

People's Alliance founding member and businessman Ajay Bhai Amrit i...
News

Suspect undergoes psychiatric asses...

The 33-year-old man who attacked Totogo Police Station in Suva yest...
News

Vunakece sentenced to life imprison...

The High Court in Suva has sentenced 47-year-old Sivaniolo Vunakece...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Turner sues Jonas over kids̵...

Entertainment
Singer Joe...

Amrit is Fiji’s envoy to A...

News
People's A...

Suspect undergoes psychiatric as...

News
The 33-yea...

Vunakece sentenced to life impri...

News
The High C...

Fijiana registers first win in M...

Rugby
Fijiana ou...

Suva vs Ba shifted to HFC Bank S...

Football
Suva will ...

Popular News

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal te...

Sports
Former Suv...

Fiji to champion women empowerme...

News
Fiji will ...

Govt sets solution to address st...

News
Government...

Fiji reinforces commitment to su...

News
Prime Mini...

Man admitted in CWM after failed...

News
A 33-year-...

Kulas to host New Caledonia in F...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Turner sues Jonas over kids’ passports